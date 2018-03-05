300 Jaypee guards allegedly barge into Noida land; top management booked for ‘dacoity’

Around 300 men including the top management of Jaypee group and hundreds of security guards have been booked on charges of dacoity . (Representtaive photo: IE)

Around 300 men including the top management of Jaypee group and hundreds of security guards have been booked on charges of dacoity after a group of men, allegedly security guards of the real estate group, barged into a 4688-sq yard land in Noida Sector 129 and snatched the fence materials that were there on the plot. They also kept the three caretakers of the plot hostage and snatched their phones, the owner of the land has told police. The workers were booked for alleged dacoity after the owner informed the police, reported the Indian Express. An FIR under IPC Section 394 (dacoity) has been registered against the people who were in the top management which included Sameer Gaur, Colonel Tiwana, Mangal Singh, Naushad Ali. An FIR was also registered against the 300 other security guards, Expressway SHO Vedpal Singh Pundir said. The police are meanwhile investigating the case.

The complainant, Gunvir Singh said that the plot was an ancestral land and had initially measured around 50,000 square yards. The 60-year-old man alleged that he had fenced the plot a couple of months ago after court orders and under the supervision of district officials. He also said that he had put over 130 tin rods which were each about two feet wide and 10 feet tall, and 450 iron angles as the fence. He had also employed three men as caretakers. It was on Saturday evening when hundreds of people reached the plot, held caretakers hostage, snatched the phones, and took away all the fence materials, Singh said.

Singh was further quoted as saying that the Noida Authority had acquired the area around 46,000 square yards around 10 years ago. For almost a decade, his father who is a 95-year-old retired Armyman fought a legal battle to get the rest of the property. The Noida Authority, as well as the Jaypee group, had told the court that they do not lay claim to this property. Subsequently, the court had asked Singh to get the area fenced. He alleged that the builder has flouted the court orders and that the company is not only duping thousands of buyers but also going after farmers like him using muscle power.