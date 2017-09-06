300 government schools in Rajasthan to be run on PPP mode: Rajendra Rathore

Schools, whose results are below average will be run on PPP mode. (Representative image/Express photo)

The Rajasthan Cabinet today decided that 300 secondary and senior-secondary government schools in the state would be run on public-private partnership (PPP) model from the next academic session. State Rural Development Minister Rajendra Rathore said in order to improve the quality of education, out of 9,895 secondary and senior-secondary schools in the state, 300 would be run on PPP mode on a pilot basis.

He, however, clarified that the scheme will not include Adarsh schools and those located in cities and district headquarters. There would be no extra burden on parents and students, and facilities such as mid-day meals will continue, Rathore said, adding teachers working in those schools will be incorporated in other government schools.

Schools, whose results are below average will be run on PPP mode. The partner would invest Rs 75 lakh on setting up the infrastructure, he said. “Similar schemes are already functional in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra. The policy has been made and now rules will be framed,” the minister said.