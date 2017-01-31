30 activists booked for forcing ‘corrupt’ civic official to eat currency notes in Ahmedabad

Alleging the officials to be corrupt, the activists made the official eat notes laced with pickles in front of TV cameras. (Reuters)

In a bizzare in cident in Gujarat, an official of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was forced to eat currency notes by activists of a local NGO. Alleging the officials to be corrupt, the activists made the official eat notes laced with pickles in front of TV cameras. The Police had registered an FIR against 30 activists of the ‘Lok Rakshak Seva Samiti’ after the incident got telecasted in some local channels.

On the complaint by the victim Dharmin Vyas, assistant manager with professional tax department of AMC’s New West Zone, Vastrapur police registered an FIR against 30-odd activists of `Lok Rakshak Seva Samiti’. President of the NGO Pruthvi Bhatt was arrested on the charges of rioting and assaulting a government officer on duty, said inspector B J Sarvaiya.

“Vyas alleged that Bhatt and other activists, including women, storme to eat currency notes laced with pickle. When he resisted, Bhatt and others forcibly opened his mouth and manhandled him. Bhatt was arrested immediately,” said Sarvaiya.

Before his arrest, Bhatt said he had not done anything wrong and would carry out such programmes in future too to “teach lesson to officials”.

“Few days back we forced an AMC official to drink sewage water to make him realise how people were suffering due to his careless attitude and corruption,” Bhatt said, alleging that Vyas was corrupt.

Vyas told media persons that he was targeted for no specific reason.

“I had never met these persons in my entire life….They just barged into our office and forced me to eat notes and pickle….no one from the group told me what was their grievance against me,” he said.