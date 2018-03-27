3-year-old refuses to accompany mother, comes home to find family dead: Here’s how he escaped death

By the time the police arrived, the three had reportedly consumed poison, probably in the form of capsules. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Rishabh, a three-year-old child, escaped death after he insisted on staying at the neighbour’s place for ‘prasad’ while his parents, along with his sister, decided to end their lives over a property dispute. The couple, Vicky and Lalita, along with their six-year-old daughter, Ranchi, committed suicide on Saturday morning in the Govindpuri area of south Delhi, reported PTI. Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) said that the deceased consumed some kind of a poison to end their lives, a family dispute being the reason behind this extreme step.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 24, after Vicky, a 35-year-old shopkeeper, picked up a fight with his parents over their six-storey building in Delhi’s Govindpuri area in which he wanted his share of two storeys. Soon after the incident, Vicky and his wife were rushed to the ESI hospital where the couple were declared brought dead. Their daughter, Ranchi, was taken to the Trauma centre at AIIMS by her uncle where she, too, succumbed to death while undergoing treatment.

Vicky’s father, Kishori Lal, a 74-year-old cancer patient, lived with his wife on the ground floor of his six-storey building in Govindpuri. The first floor of the building was occupied by Vicky and his family while the top floor was occupied by Vicky’s brother, Rakesh, an electrician, and his family. The other three floors of the house were rented out to tenants. Vicky reportedly wanted his father to give him the ownership to the first and second floor of the building, to which his father had allegedly refused. Unhappy with his father’s decision and the constant quarrels, Vicky decided to end his life by consuming poison and administering the same to his family, said the police.

This was not the first time that the family tried to commit suicide. In the past, too, Vicky and his family had consumed poisonous tablets but failed in their attempt. According to PTI report, Vicky’s father had registered a written complaint with the senior citizen cell of Delhi Police on January 2, 2017, against his two sons, Vicky and Rakesh, for allegedly beating him and threatening to implicate him by leaving behind a suicide note. But soon, the matter was sorted out through counselling.

Vicky was a shopkeeper in C Lal Chowk. On Saturday, he had picked a fight with his parents regarding the property dispute and threatened them to end his life, which forced them to call the police. After the argument, Vicky rushed to his flat while his wife, Lalita, rushed to fetch their children from their neighbour’s house. Their daughter, Ranchi, agreed to accompany her mother while her son, 3-year-old Rishabh, insisted to stay there. By the time the police arrived, the three had reportedly consumed poison, probably in the form of capsules.