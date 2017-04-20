3 terrorists held in major operation by UP Anti-Terror Squad

Following joint operations carried out early this morning in Mumbai, Jalandhar, Narkatiaganj (Bihar), Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar, three persons were arrested on charges of hatching terror conspiracies, a UP ATS spokesman said here. (Reuters)

In a major operation carried out jointly with police teams of five states, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad today arrested three suspected terrorists. Following joint operations carried out early this morning in Mumbai, Jalandhar, Narkatiaganj (Bihar), Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar, three persons were arrested on charges of hatching terror conspiracies, a UP ATS spokesman said here.

The arrests have been made in Mumbai, Jalandhar in Punjab and Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said.

Six others were being interrogated, he said. The joint operation was carried out by Special Cell Delhi Police, Intelligence Cell Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police, Bihar Police and UP ATS.