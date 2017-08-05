3 LeT overground workers held from Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir: Police

The police today arrested three overground workers (OGWs) of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian district of south Kashmir. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

The police today arrested three overground workers (OGWs) of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Acting on a tip-off, a joint ‘naka’ (checkpost) of the state police and Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit was set up near Nagbal, in the Zainapora area of Shopian, said a police spokesman. He added that during checking, the three LeT OGWs — Showkat Ahmad Mir, Waseem Ahmad and Junaid Ali Bhat — were apprehended and three hand grenades were seized from their possession.

During questioning, the three men confessed that they were working at the behest of LeT operative Wasim Shah and were tasked with hurling grenades at police establishments and snatching the weapons of the securitymen in Shopian, said the spokesman. The trio had also carried out reconnaissance of a few police pickets with a design to carry out terror attacks, he added. A case was registered in this regard and a probe was on, said the spokesman. Earlier in the day, three LeT militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir.