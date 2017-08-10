3 killed, 2 hurt in mishap while returning from Maratha morcha

The car was initially hit by another vehicle on the rear side. As a result, the car driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle swerved into an adjoining lane, he said. (PTI)

Three men, who were returning after participating in the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai, were today killed and two others injured where a truck collided with their car at Yeola tehsil in Nashik district, a police official said today. The car was initially hit by another vehicle on the rear side. As a result, the car driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle swerved into an adjoining lane, he said. At the same time, a truck, which was going towards Nashik from Vaijapur, collided with the car on Yeola-Vaijapur road at Khamgaon Shivar at around 7 am, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot after a passerby alerted them about the mishap, he said. The police then took the five car passengers to a nearby hospital where three of them were declared dead before admission, the official said. The two other injured passengers were admitted in a hospital in Nashik, he said. The police have apprehended the truck driver, he said, adding that a probe is on into the mishap.