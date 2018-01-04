3 Indian girls, 7 Nepalese trapped in human trafficking in Kenya rescued; Sushma Swaraj lauds officials, police

Three Indian girls and 7 Nepalese trapped in in human trafficking in Kenya were rescued. “We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya.

Three Indian girls and 7 Nepalese trapped in in human trafficking in Kenya were rescued. “We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tweeted this morning. It has been learnt that the girls were flown back to India. “We are sharing details with Government of Punjab so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved,” Swaraj said. Swaraj has also hailed Kenya Police and officials posted in the African country.

The external affairs ministry is now more “people-oriented” and gives priority to rescuing Indian citizens stranded abroad, which was not the case earlier, Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday. As many as 80,000 Indians stuck abroad due to various reasons have been rescued since the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014, the External Affairs Minister had said earlier. She said that the ruling dispensation has changed the character, the nature and face of the MEA in the last three years. “We have increased the speed of processing of documents, have made our ministry’s face more humane, and efficiency of services has improved significantly,” Swaraj said.

Take a look at Sushma Swaraj’s Twitter

We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 4, 2018

Underlining the Centre’s people-oriented character, she said that earlier, the situation was such that priority was not given to rescuing Indian citizens stranded abroad. “Some 80,000 Indian citizens, stuck abroad due to various reasons, have been rescued since 2014,” the minister said, adding that every State in the country should have such regional Videsh Bhawan.