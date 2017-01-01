3 held with fake new 500 rupee notes in Rajasthan: Police

3 people were arrested with fake notes of new 500 rupee notes. (PTI)

Three men were arrested today with fake new 500 and 50 rupee notes in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said.

They said Mohammad Naushad, Noor Mohammad and Iqbal were arrested from Pahadi area with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5,300.

They had 10 new fake Rs 500 notes and six fake notes of Rs 50, they said. The accused were trying to make purchases with the fake notes when one of the shopkeepers informed the police, following which the accused were held.

“They had got the fake notes in Delhi,” said ASI, Pahadi Police Station, Dharmpal, adding they have been arrested under relevant sections of IPC.