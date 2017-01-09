3 GREF personnel martyred in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Three General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel were killed after terrorists attacked a GREF camp in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative image by IE)

Three General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel were killed after terrorists attacked a GREF camp in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Times Now report. The attack, which is believed to be a fidayeen one, took place in the wee hours of Monday. Gun shots were heard and the area has been cordoned off by security forces. according to ANI report. Following the surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army, number of such incidents have gone up. Recently the Narendra Modi government had informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 146 terrorists have been killed in 97 incidents of encounter between militants and the Indian security force in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Many such exchanges of fire have erupted over the recent months as Pakistan based terrorists ramp-up their presence in Kashmir to foment violence.