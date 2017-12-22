2G spectrum verdict: Court slams public prosecutor Anand Grover for deliberately sabotaging case

The documents were ultimately signed by a an inspector of the agency, who was one of the junior-most officers posted in the court, the judge said. (Reuters)

Flaying prosecution for deliberately sabotaging its own case, special CBI judge OP Saini on Thursday criticised Supreme Court-appointed special public prosecutor Anand Grover, saying the quality of prosecution in 2G cases had “totally deteriorated” and by the end it became “directionless.” He said that the CBI had started its case with “great enthusiasm and ardour” but at the final stage of the trial, Grover and the regular CBI prosecutor moved in “two different directions without any coordination.” It also took strong note of behaviour of CBI and its SPP saying several applications and replies were filed on their behalf but in the final phase of the trial, no senior officer or prosecutor was willing to sign these documents.The documents were ultimately signed by a an inspector of the agency, who was one of the junior-most officers posted in the court, the judge said. “On conclusion of final arguments for the prosecution, Grover (SPP) did not file written arguments, but instead submitted that he would file it only when the defence would file its written arguments. That was highly unfair,” Saini said.

“Not only this, the most painful part is that Spl PP was not ready to sign the written submissions filed by him,” the court said, asking, “What is the use of a document in a court of law, which is not signed by anyone? When questioned as to why the Spl. PP was filing unsigned written submissions, his reply would be that some defence advocates had also not signed the written submissions”. “Even the witnesses who were expected to be in the know of everything that had happened in this case, were recorded at a very late stage and with a rapid pace. No plausible explanation has been given for the delay except citing the high profile nature of the case. This puts a cloud about fairness of investigation,” the judge said.