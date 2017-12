DMK leader and Karunanidhi’s son M.K.Stalin told reporters that the former Chief Minister had expressed his happiness over the verdict. (PTI)

DMK President MKarunanidhi on Thursday said justice and truth would triumph in response to a Delhi court’s verdict acquitting his daughter and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and party leader A.Raja in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

“Annedhi Veezhum (Injustice would fall). Aram Vellum (Truth Triumphs),” Karunanidhi wrote in a a small message.

DMK leader and Karunanidhi’s son M.K.Stalin told reporters that the former Chief Minister had expressed his happiness over the verdict.