2G spectrum case: CBI court to pronounce judgment on December 21

A special CBI court on Tuesday fixed December 21 as the date for pronouncement of its judgment in the 2G spectrum allocation case involving former telecom minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others. “I have perused the files and will pronounce judgement on December 21 at 10.30 am,” Special Judge OP Saini, who is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam that led to cancellations of 122 licences of nine telecom operators, said in his brief order. He also directed all the accused persons to be present on that day. The judge clarified that the entry to the court room on that date would be on a first-come-first-served basis in the order of accused persons, prosecution and the media. The CBI court is hearing three cases — two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate — since April 2011. The court had in October 2011 framed charges against the accused under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, faking documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and accepting bribe. The charges were based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI in April 2011 against Raja and others, alleging there was an alleged loss of `30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum, which were scrapped by the SC on February 2, 2012. All accused, including Raja, are out on bail in this case. All have denied the charges.