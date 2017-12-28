2G Spectrum allocation case: No officer wants to take decision, says ex-telecom secretary Siddharth Behura

Former telecom secretary and co-accused in the 2G Spectrum allocation case, Siddharth Behura who was acquitted by a special CBI court has said that to take action against people like him, the bureaucracy was hit the most. (PTI)

Former telecom secretary and co-accused in the 2G Spectrum allocation case, Siddharth Behura who was acquitted by a special CBI court has said that to take action against people like him, the bureaucracy was hit the most. According to The Indian Express, Behura has disclosed that he still today thinks what he has done is right as he was only following procedures. He said that decision-making within the bureaucracy and institutions suffered the biggest collateral damage in the entire proceedings as officers are inclined to stay away from taking decisions now as they fear they would entangle themselves in a wrongdoing or corruption later. Behura further said that if the authorities wanted him for their investigation, they could have called him for questioning and does not understand why he was kept behind bars for 15 months. Siddharth Behura along with A Raja and Kanimozhi were acquitted in the 2G Spectrum case on December 21. Behura was lodged in Tihar jail between February 2011 and May 2012 and was released after he got bail from the Supreme Court.

Almost 8 months after A Raja joined Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology as Telecom minister, Behura joined in as Secretary in January 1, 2008. Department of Telecommunications initiated the process of 2G spectrum allocation along with Unified Access Services in August, 2007. The Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that A Raja conspired with Siddharth Behura and faked records to cheat the DoT by manipulation of new licenses and therefore wrongfully benefitting accused persons and companies.

The prosecution argued that Raja and Behura were given the responsibility of allocation of licenses which they misused thereby duping the Government and breaching trust. However, OP Saini after perusing the documents declared that there has been no breach of trust occurred which Behura said that was for the Government to look into. Behura also clarified that the legal fight was not over as CBI said that they would challenge the verdict in High Court within the deadline of 60 days.