2G scam verdict: Mukul Rohatgi downplays Subramaniam Swamy’s remarks

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Friday downplayed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s remark against him and said the latter has the habit of sensationalising everything. Rohatgi said Swamy’s remarks hold no importance. “Subramaniam Swamy has the habit of talking frivolously. So whatever he says is of no importance. He has the habit of sensationalising everything,” Rohatgi told ANI.

Swamy yesterday condemned the special CBI’s court’s decision to acquit all accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case. Swamy alleged that the corrupt law officers did not carry out their duties seriously and sabotaged the case. “This is not a setback at all, its an aberration as the law officers were not serious on fighting against corruption. PM should take up fighting corruption on a war footing,” Swamy said while addressing a media briefing here yesterday.

Swamy in the media briefing questioned the appointment of Mukul Rohatgi as Attorney General of India. He averred that Rohatgi had in the past represented those accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, and he had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Former AG Mukul Rohatgi has welcomed this verdict, I had written to PM opposing his appointment as AG. Rohatgi had appeared for some of accused companies,” Swamy said. Yesterday, former telecom minister leader A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other accused were acquitted by a special CBI court in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.