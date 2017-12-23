2G scam verdict: If there is no evidence, the person can’t be convicted, says Judge who shot down 2G award

The special CBI court in Delhi yesterday acquitted Raja, DMK MP and Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam cases. (Source: PTI)

Just two days after a special court acquitted UPA telecom minister A Raja, his DMK colleague and MP Kanimozhi and 15 others in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008, former Supreme Court judge G S Singhvi, who authored the February 2012 apex court judgment cancelling telecom licences and the allotted spectrum said that if somebody commits a crime but there is no evidence, then that person can’t be convicted.

“There are two things in criminal law. One, no case at all; and second, no evidence. In this case, as per press reports, there is no evidence… If somebody commits a crime but no evidence is produced, the person can’t be convicted,” Singhvi said while talking to The Indian Express. However, he added that this verdict doesn’t mean that there was no case at all, but only that the prosecution had not been able to prove the charges.

“Kindly read the judgment as a whole. The trial court has said prosecution has failed to adduce any evidence to prove the allegations. That’s all,” Justice Singhvi said.

The special CBI court in Delhi on Thursday acquitted Raja, DMK MP and Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam cases that had rocked the UPA-II government, holding that the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove any of the corruption and money laundering charges.

Reacting to this judgement, A Raja on Friday wrote a letter to DMK president M Karunanidhi where he raised apprehensions about the possible role of “hegemonic forces” which could not tolerate the regional party’s national political clout at that time.

“It was regrettable that the government (at the Centre) itself was unable to figure out that the spectrum issue got caught in a conspiracy to defeat the UPA coalition government,” Raja said without specifying who was behind it.