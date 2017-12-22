2G Scam Verdict: Here is how A Raja, Kanimozhi spent their day after acquittal

A Raja and Kanimozhi after being acquitted

2G Scam Verdict: What started as a tense day turned into a relaxed but hectic one for the 2G scam accused A Raja and Kanimozhi. With the court acquitting, all the accused, including former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja and Rajya Sabha member Muthuvel Karunanidhi Kanimozh in the multi-billion 2G spectrum allocation case, the two leaders started getting calls from a host of political heavyweights — including former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule. Raja was worried as to how long the 500 plates of biryani will take to reach his supporters gathered at his house while Kanimozhi got busy with attending calls and media interactions. Earlier in the morning (Thursday), a CBI court acquitted DMK leaders A Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G spectrum case.

At the courtroom earlier, supporters came from different districts of Tamil Nadu to burst crackers and “bring the roof down” in “magizhchi” (happiness). WhatsApp took the news back home to Tamil Nadu. Many came from Raja’s home district of Perambalur, many others from Ariyalur, Kanyakumari, Mettupalayam and the list went on. The men who came from Tiruppur, all staunch DMK party supporters they said, compared Raja’s acquittal with “Lord Ram returning after his exile in the forest. Just like Ram was banished for doing no wrong, so was Anna (elder brother) Raja.”

A Raja’s men requested reporters for privacy, and him to be “left alone” by the media. “He was tortured for years, made the scapegoat. They (media) exaggerated the lies, it is time to equally give space to the truth,” said V K Rajendran, who will return to Tamil Nadu Express on Thursday night. “All the poor have come today, on their own will. Not the rich.” Some supporters, however, claimed it was Raja who booked their flight tickets. Someone from the next door gave a note to media persons which said, “He wants to read the 1,500-page judgment fully before he comments.”

As for Kanimozhi, the day ended with a quiet family dinner. “I have always believed that I would see the light at the end of the tunnel. I have been waiting these last six years for this day. The last six years have been harrowing, to say the least,” Kanimozhi said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)