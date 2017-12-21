2G scam verdict: A Raja, Kanimozhi acquitted; Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram to Shashi Tharoor react, here is what they said

While announcing the verdict the court said that that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charges.

2G scam verdict: In a major relief to DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and former Telecom Minister A Raja, a special court in Delhi today acquitted all the 2G scam accused. While announcing the verdict the court said that that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charges. Thus all accused are acquitted, according to Vijay Aggarwal, Lawyer of Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa, Vinod Goenka and others. As soon as the verdict was announced, Kanimozhi while talking to the media said, “I would love to thank everyone who stood by me.” She added, “Its not easy when you are accused of something you haven’t done. Big day for me and party. There was a lot of conspiracy behind all this, a single person can’t be blamed for the 2G scam.” A Raja reacted by saying,”We welcome the verdict. We are very happy with court’s decision.” He added, “We are waiting for copy of the judgement. We will take legal opinion on it after that.”

After the announcement of the verdict, reactions started pouring in from different Congress, DMK leaders. Check reactions here-

1. We respect the court’s judgement. Court has unambiguously put to rest the propaganda against UPA, says former PM Manmohan Singh

2. P Chidambaram said, “Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of Government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today.”

3. Clearly, the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country, said, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

4. Kapil Sibal while reacting to the verdit said, “Our stand has been vindicated. Vinod Rai’s presumptive loss theory has been proven wrong.” He added, “Aaj meri baat siddh ho gayi, koi corruption nahi, koi loss nahi. Agar scam hai to jhooth ka scam hai, vipaksh aur Vinod Rai ke jhooth ka. Vinod Rai ko desh ke saamne maafi maangni chahiye”

Watch| Manmohan Singh’s reaction-

#UPAAcquittedIn2G | We respect the court’s judgement. Court has unambiguously put to rest the propaganda against UPA: Manmohan Singh #LIVE: http://t.co/KZ7I913fi5 pic.twitter.com/KgsK39LG1B — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 21, 2017

5. It was a false case. For the past 2 assembly elections, the case was used against us, now it has been proved to be wrong, said, DMK leader RS Bharathi

6. The BJP must apologize to the country for stalling an entire winter session of Parliament . The media must say sorry as well . Vinod Rai was a BJP pawn., tweets Tehseen Poonawalla

7. Congratulations to all those who have been acquitted said TTV Dinakaran.

8. Senior DMK Leader, Durai Murugan said, “Victory begins now. With political motives, this case was put in us. Conspiracies were hatched against us but all have been blown away now.”

9. If the Government has concrete evidence, then they should take the matter to a higher court: Anna Hazare

10. We’re relieved of the huge tension we had. What kept us going was that we knew all along that Law of the land will be upheld. We knew that if there will be a fair trial it will give us the justice: Hussain Balwa, brother of Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Usman Balwa

11. Vinod Rai’s presumptive allegations have been proved wrong. He should apologise and quit his position: Verappa Moily