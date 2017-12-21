2G scam verdict LIVE: A Raja, Kanimozhi acquitted by Delhi special court

2G scam verdict LIVE Updates: A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi have been acquitted by a special court in Delhi in the much-anticipated 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.

10:52 am: The Court said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charge. Thus all accused are acquitted: Vijay Aggarwal, Lawyer of Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa, Vinod Goenka and others 2G Scam Verdict.

10:48 am: Former Telecom Minister and DMK leader A Raja acquitted in 2G spectrum allocation scam case by Delhi Court.

10:45 am: Ex Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi arrive in Delhi court ahead of pronouncement of verdict in 2G scam cases

10:42 am: One of the cases in which judgement is likely to be delivered today involves Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf as accused.

10:40 am: The court, which is only dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam, has already directed all accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi and others to remain present before it for the verdict.

10:38 am: The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI’s case for the offences which entails punishment ranging from six months in life imprisonment.

10:36 am: ‘There is a clear violation of PMLA Act, which is among one of the acts in the charge sheets’, says note lawyer Sujoy Kantawala.

10:34 am: Special CBI judge O P Saini will pronounce the verdict in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the infamous 2G scam which rocked the then UPA government led by Congress and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

10:32 am: It’s judgement day for former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi. A special court in Delhi is likely to pronounce judgements in the much-anticipated 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.

10:30 am: ‘Nothing in politics should be forgotten when it is the causing loss to the exchequer and bringing disgrace to the nation whether it is done by BJP, Congress or any other party as nation is above all political parties’, says JD(S) Spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed on 2G scam Verdict

10:27 am: The CBI had named them in its charge sheet on December 12, 2011, alleging they had cheated the Department of Telecommunication by using Loop Telecom as a “front” to secure 2G licences in 2008.

10:24 am: Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet against Raja, Kanimozhi and others for alleged offence of money laundering.

10:21 am: In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

10:18 am: In the case involving promoters of Essar Group, Loop Telecom and Saraf, three companies — Loop Telecom Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL) — were also named by the CBI in its charge sheet.

10:15 am: While the court had charged them with the offence under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with section 420 (cheating) of IPC, substantial charge of cheating was made out against Saraf.

10:12 am: All the accused facing trial in these cases have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED.

10:10 am: The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

10:07 am: Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in it.

10:04 am: Besides them, three telecom firms — Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd — are also accused in the case.

10:01 am: In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi are facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

9:58 am: Former Telecom Minister A Raja arrives at Patiala House Court for 2G Scam Verdict.

9:55 am: Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, has arrived at Patiala House Court for 2G Scam Verdict.