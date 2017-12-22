2G scam case verdict: Subramanian Swamy says sabotage is obvious, BJP must get rid of leeches on its body; what is he hinting at?

Big claim by Subramanian Swamy!

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has tweeted something about 2G scam case verdict and it’s going viral on Twitter. According to BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, internal sabotage is obvious. Swamy says that BJP must get rid of leeches on its body. Swamy adds, “We shall win the 2G Spectrum on Appeal because the judgment is bogus.” Taking to Twitter, Swamy said, “While the internal sabotage is obvious to me, we shall win the 2G Spectrum on Appeal because the judgment is bogus. But BJP must get rid of leeches on its body-the saboteur Shakunis.” His tweet came after a Special CBI court on Thursday acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam case that had rocked the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II government, holding that the prosecution miserably failed to prove any of the corruption and money laundering charges.

The stunning verdict came as an anti-climax in a case that had been repeatedly highlighted by the BJP during the 2014 general election campaign as the hallmark of corruption in the then UPA regime. The BJP had then turned the arbitrary award of radio frequency award to telecom providers into a major political issue and put the UPA-II government on the mat.

“I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of the charges against any of the accused,” Special CBI Judge O P Saini said in his verdict in three separate cases related to the 2G scam in a packed courtroom at the Patiala House premises.

Dealing a body blow to the then CAG’s and CBI’s estimation of huge loss in grant of 2G licences, judge Saini in his 1,552- page verdict in the main CBI case held that some people artfully arranged few selected facts and created a scam when there was none. In all, there were 17 accused, including Raja and Kanimozhi, both leaders of Congress ally DMK, in this case that also included three corporate entities.

The three judgements, which together ran into 2,183 pages, included the one that stemmed out of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s money laundering case.

The ED and the CBI said they will challenge before the Delhi High Court the verdicts, which also unleashed a political slugfest between the BJP and the Opposition. There were 19 accused in the ED chargesheet some of whom figured in the CBI chargesheet filed in its main and offshoot cases.