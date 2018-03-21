2G scam case: CBI moves High Court against Raja and Kanimozhi acquittals

The CBI’s appeal came a day after the ED moved the HC against acquittal in the 2008 2G allocation scam case

The CBI on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special CBI court’s order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2008 2G spectrum allocation scam case that dealt a political blow to the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

A Bench led by acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday after additional solicitor general (ASG) Tushar Mehta sought urgent hearing in the case. The CBI’s appeal came a day after the Enforcement Directorate moved the HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi and others in a money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam.

The special CBI court had on December 21 acquitted all accused, including Raja and Kanimozhi, for the “lack of direct or legally admissible evidence”. Fifteen other accused in the case and three firms — Reliance Telecom and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) and Swan Telecom (STPL) — were also acquitted. The other accused who were allowed to walk free included former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance ADAG —Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Special CBI judge OP Saini had said, “I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well choreographed charge sheet.”

He said there was no material on record to show that Raja was involved in any “wrongdoing, conspiracy or corruption” and nothing to indicate “any criminality in the acts allegedly committed by the accused persons relating to fixation of cut-off date, manipulation of first-come first-served policy, allocation of spectrum to dual technology applicants, ignoring ineligibility of STPL and Unitech group companies, non-revision of entry fee and transfer of Rs 200 crore to Kalaignar TV as illegal gratification.”

The judge in the judgment had blamed the investigative agencies, DoT and other PMO officials for creating a huge controversy, saying due to various “actions and inactions” of DoT officials, a huge scam was seen by everyone in the entire case when there was none.

In 2008, during Raja’s tenure as telecom minister, 2G spectrum licences were awarded on a first-come-first-served basis to new entrants and CDMA operators migrating to GSM technology, at a price discovered in an auction held seven years earlier. In its charge-sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of `30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences to nine companies in 2008. On February 2, 2012, the Supreme Court cancelled 122 telecom licences and spectrum allocated to nine companies in January 2008.

The SC held that the process of allocation was flawed and the allotment of spectrum by Raja was “unconstitutional and

It was alleged that Raja wanted to favour some companies at the cost of the public exchequer. On January 10, 2008, companies were given only a few hours to supply letters of intent and payments and it was alleged that some executives were allegedly tipped off by Raja.

The apex court further directed that the spectrum or any natural resource must be auctioned. This was based a CAG report that alleged that 2G licences were issued to companies at throwaway prices, causing a loss of `1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer.