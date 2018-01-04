2G scam: A Raja, Manmohan Singh communications revealed! Read full text of letters by ex PM, ex telecom minister

2G scam: Special CBI court last year pronounced the 2G scam verdict in which it acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and other accused in the case. (PTI)

Special CBI court last year pronounced the 2G scam verdict in which it acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and other accused in the case. A Raja following the verdict wrote to former PM Manmohan Singh, who was the Prime Minister at the time when the scam had come to light. Raja in his letter wrote,”I assured you that I had done nothing wrong but rather acted in the national interest and that I’d prove this.” Interestingly, to this Singh replied and said,”I’m very happy that your stand vindicated.”

Special CBI Judge O P Saini had pronounced the judgement in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government. In a strongly worded judgment, Special Judge OP Saini castigated the CBI for ”misreading” the case. “There is no evidence on the record produced before the Court indicating any criminality in the acts allegedly committed by the accused persons,” he said. “The chargesheet of the instant case is based mainly on misreading, selective reading, non-reading and out of context reading of the official record,” Saini said.

(ANI)

Punching holes in the CBI investigation, Saini further said the chargesheet was based on oral statements by witnesses that was not owned up by them during the hearing. “The chargesheet is based on some oral statements made by the witnesses during the investigation, which the witnesses have not owned up in the witness box,” he said.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

All the accused facing trial in these cases had denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED. The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.