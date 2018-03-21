2G case: A Raja sees nothing out of the ordinary as CBI, ED move HC challenging acquittal

Ex-telecom minister A. Raja on Wednesday termed Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate’s appeal against his acquittal in higher court in 2G Scam case as ‘quite natural, nothing special’. (ANI)

Ex-telecom minister A. Raja on Wednesday termed Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate’s appeal against his acquittal in a higher court in 2G Scam case as ‘quite natural, nothing special’. Raja said, “Deprived party can go for appeal, that is a statutory right… Suppose if I am convicted am I not entitled to appeal? That is quite natural, nothing special.. it was 100% anticipated.”

Raja’s statement comes after the CBI moved Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Enforcement Directorate had moved court on Monday seeking a hearing on money laundering case surrounding the 2G scam.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to A. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others on the plea of ED. The court also said that status quo will be maintained with regard to properties attached by ED in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. On December 21, a special court had acquitted A. Raja and Kanimozhi in the cases registered by the CBI and ED. Besides the two, 17 others were also acquitted including Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham, Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar. The ED in its chargesheet had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

The CBI had also alleged that there was a financial loss of Rs 30,984 crore in allocation of licenses for 2G spectrum, later scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012. According to CBI, they had 90 days, till April 15, to file an appeal against the acquittals. Special Judge OP Saini during acquittal had held that the prosecution had ‘miserably failed’ to prove charges.