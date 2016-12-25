27th edition of Mann Ki Baat: 8 things PM Narendra Modi said on fighting black money and digital transactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday. This 27th edition of Modi’s monthly address was the last edition of the year. (PTI)

1. PM Modi proudly announced his government’s strategy to start two schemes,‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ & for small traders ‘Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana’from today for both the buyers and traders to promote digital payments.

2. To encourage people to go more digital friendly, PM announced a lucky draw, where for the next 100 days, 15,000 people will get Rs 1,000 as prize for those who use digital payment methods. Every week there will also be a big draw and the prize money will be in lakhs.

3. Prime Minister insisted on the fact that ‘cashless transaction’ have increased from 200 to 300 percent in last few days and has encouraged people to contribute as much as possible in making India digitally equipped.

4. Traders who use digital payment system will get rebate on taxes.

5. Keeping the poor and middle-class in mind, the scheme was formulated so that the 30 crore cards (ATM/debit/credit) in India could be used for digital transactions.

6. Modi said he had received thousands of comments on MyGov and Namo app on the issue of demonetisation. People have written to him sharing their grievances on demonetisation. He thanked and praised people who have written to him praising the move and have mentioned the wrongdoings done by others. PM said in the current month about 80-90% of the suggestions came to him regarding black money and corruption.

7. He said black money hoarders are being nabbed across the country and the secret lies in the information that is given by the common people which enables government to take action.

8. He clarified that ‘Law is equal for all,’ be it any individual or any political party. PM gave his message to the nation that, ‘We should fight together against Black Money and corruption.’