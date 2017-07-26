27 rescued from flood-hit areas in Rajasthan, situation improving

The Army today rescued 27 people from southwestern and southeastern Rajasthan as the situation improved gradually in these areas which faced flood-like situation over the last two days due to heavy downpour. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

The Army today rescued 27 people from southwestern and southeastern Rajasthan as the situation improved gradually in these areas which faced flood-like situation over the last two days due to heavy downpour. As many as 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents, 640 were rescued and 2,225 evacuated to safer places in Jalore, Sirohi, Pali and Barmer districts since Monday, relief secretary Hemant Gera told PTI. Besides, more than 8,000 people in all the four districts have been asked to shift to safer places before heavy rains. Gera informed that 507 people in these districts were staying in 20 relief camps.

No death was reported today while some people were rescued and evacuated from inundated villages in Jalore. “Eight people were killed on Monday and 7 yesterday. There was no report of death today,” Gera said, adding as many as 22 people have died in rain-related incidents and 11 were killed after lightning struck them in different parts of the state since June 1. Jalore District Collector Laxminarayan Soni said 27 people were rescued from different places by the Army and the district administration. Many villages in the affected districts were still surrounded by water and has no connectivity by road.

“NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in these areas for rescue operation. Packets of food and drinking water are being provided to affected people,” Soni said. Meanwhile, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions since yesterday. Mount Abu in Sirohi recorded 32 cm of rains while Banswara and Kumbhalgarh (Rajsamand) received 13 and 11 cm of precipitation respectively since yesterday. The MeT department has issued warning for heavy rainfall in south-east and south-west parts of the state till tomorrow.