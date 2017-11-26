26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: C Vidyasagar Rao, Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes on 9th anniversary

In the mayhem that followed for the next three days, 166 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, were killed. (Twitter)

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The governor and the chief minister along with a few state ministers laid wreaths at the police memorial in South Mumbai this morning and observed silence in memory of the bravehearts. DGP Satish Mathur, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and top police officials also paid their tributes. “To the 166 lives lost…to over 239 injured…to the innumerable memories etched on the firmament forever and to Mumbai, the city which picked up its pieces and started stronger than ever – A Salute and A Bow of Gratitude from Mumbai Police!” the Mumbai Police tweeted. Today is the ninth anniversary of the carnage, carried out by 10 terrorists from Pakistan over three days, that left 166 people dead. The financial capital was attacked by 10 terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, who came here by the sea route, on November 26, 2008.

In the mayhem that followed for the next three days, 166 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, were killed. The terrorists targeted prominent places like the iconic Taj Mahal hotel, the CSMT railway station and the Nariman House. Nine of the terrorists were gunned down by security personnel, while the tenth one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive. He was later tried in a court and sentenced to death. The 25-year-old was hanged in November 2012.