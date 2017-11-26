26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, other Bollywood stars pay homage to victims

A total of 166 Indians and foreigners were killed and more than 300 injured when terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India’s commercial capital on November 26, 2008. (PTI)

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty on Sunday paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary and said the masterminds behind the bloodbath must not be forgiven. A total of 166 Indians and foreigners were killed and more than 300 injured when terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India’s commercial capital on November 26, 2008. Here’s what the celebrities said on Twitter:

Amitabh Bachchan: 26/11. A terrible reminder of the attacks on our very souls… And our reaction and response to it.

Rishi Kapoor: And the perpetrators of this heinous crime still live!

Anupam Kher: 26/11 attacks on our country. Never forgive, never forget.

Suniel Shetty: Not just faces and names, but sagas of selfless service to the city and the nation! Saluting the martyrs of 26/11.

Raveena Tandon: 26/11. Never forget, never forgive. Justice for 26/11. Evil still roams free.

Renuka Shahane: To all the innocent civilians, police personnel, NSG officers who lost their lives on 26/11 a heartfelt remembrance.

Ali Fazal: My prayers to all those lives lost that day. To those who lost their loved ones. And some of my acquaintances who didn’t survive. That day was connected to all of us.

Rajkummar Rao: A big salute.

Not only the celebrities but politicians across the country, including PM Narendra Modi, paid their homage to the victims of the attack.