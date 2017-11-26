26/11 Mumbai attack: Victims account their horrific experience; slam Hafiz Saeed’s release by Pakistan

d. As many as 10 Pakistani terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, had unleashed carnage across Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

26/11 Mumbai attack: Today is the 9th anniversary of the horrific Mumbai attack which still remains one of the most dreadful terrorist events Indian history. The attack claimed lives of at least 166 people and left many injured. As many as 10 Pakistani terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, had unleashed carnage across Mumbai on November 26, 2008. For some, the years which passed have somehow healed the wounds of the night while for others, the incident still dominates their minds. Just before the ninth anniversary of 26/11 attack, the release of mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan was a major setback for India. His release order has been highly criticised by the affected people who want all the perpetrators punished for their sinful deeds.

Devika, who was a victim of the attack was 9 years old when she was shot. Her father talking about the incident says, ” My daughter was just 9 years old when she got shot, it was traumatic. Yes, we are happy that Kasab was hanged but we will not be satisfied till the real mastermind sitting in Pakistan is punished.” Deevika too was unhappy with Hafiz Saeed’s release. She said that Kasab was just a ‘mosquito’ and hoped the real people behind the attack are brought to task. ”When I saw Kasab in the courtroom I was livid. I wished I had a gun in my hand, would have shot him there. Anyway Kasab was a mosquito, hope someday the big terrorists are brought to book,” Devika said.

Mohd Taufeeq, a tea seller and an eyewitness of the massacre at CST said, ” I still get disturbed whenever I think of that moment (26/11 attacks). I rescued many injured people, the situation was devastating. I am just waiting for the day the real mastermind sitting in Pakistan is caught.” Ansari had lost six relatives in the fateful attack following which he went into depression. Though it gives him solace that all the perpetrators have been taken to task, he wants Hafiz Saeed also to be punished by the government. ” I went into depression after the incident, my relatives had no chance to escape. Happy that perpetrators were either killed or punished. Hafiz Saeed is in Pakistan, would be ideal if Indian Govt gets him here and punishes him,” Rahim said.