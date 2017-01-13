26/11 accused Lashkar-e-Toiba leader Abu Jundal charged with ‘spreading enmity’; charges framed in NIA court

The NIA court in Delhi has filed a chargesheet against key Lashkar-e-Toiba operative and 26/11 plotter Zabiuddin Ansari aka Abu Jundal under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Court. (Source: IE)

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has filed a chargesheet against key Lashkar-e-Toiba operative and 26/11 plotter Zabiuddin Ansari aka Abu Jundal under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Court and various other sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The special court will start the trial of the accused from January 31. The NIA, in its charge-sheet has stated that Jundal along with other operatives of the group has hatched a conspiracy in Pakistan seeking to recruit people from India to foment terror in the country.

The chargesheet further mentioned that the intention behind recruiting Indians was to promote enmity between different groups in the country. In the past, Jundal had opened an account on Facebook and he posted several inflammatory messages with an intention to spreading hatred against non-Muslims.

In a report published by The Indian Express earlier, Jundal was among seven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. While two convicts have been sentenced to 14 years of jail, the remaining three have been given eight-year sentences.

The court had pronounced Jundal and 11 others guilty and had accepted the prosecution’s case that the aim of the convicted accused was to create terror in the minds of people and to eliminate public leaders like then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia, the report added further.

Jundal again came into the radar when he was intercepted in the Karachi-based control room which had been giving instructions to the ten terrorists carrying out the 26/11 terror attack.