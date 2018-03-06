26 of wedding party killed as truck falls from bridge in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district, Bhavnagar’s in-charge Superintendent of Police I M Sayed said.

Bhavnagar: At least 26 people of a wedding party were killed when their truck fell into a pit from a bridge near Randhora village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district this morning, the police said. District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children.

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district, Bhavnagar’s in-charge Superintendent of Police I M Sayed said. “The truck fell into the pit when its driver tried to overtake another vehicle on the bridge in the morning hours. Twenty-five people died on the spot while one died at a hospital during treatment,” he said. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, the district collector said.

“Around 60 people were going for a marriage function in a truck. The driver lost control of the vehicle which plunged 25 feet down from a small bridge near Ranghola,” said Vishal Dinesh Mehta, a sub-inspector of police. Ranghola is a village in Bhavnagar district, around 200 km from the state capital, Gandhinagar. Mehta said that a detailed investigation was under way. In 2016, road accidents claimed 17 lives every hour, government data showed.

The deceased included the groom’s parents, besides two dozen others heading to the wedding party. The group from Aniyali village near Palitana was heading to Tatam village for the wedding, when the incident took place. The rescue operations were primarily carried out by the villagers of Randhola. Later on, the administration of Botad and Sihor towns brought in cranes and even the fire brigade pitched in.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s office (CMO) has ordered the district authorities and administration to furnish the details about the incident and the ongoing rescue operations. He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for next of kin of those who died in the accident and full medical treatment for the injured. Thorough investigation will be done, Rupani added.