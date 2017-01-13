25,578 MoUs signed at Vibrant Gujarat summit

As many as 25,578 MoUs have been signed at this edition of the summit, says Nitin Patel.

The much-anticipated Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 came to an end on Thursday, with 25,578 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the three-day event which saw participation of over 33,000 people from across 10 nations.

Giving details of the investments promised during the summit at the valedictory ceremony, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said: “As many as 25,578 MoUs have been signed at this edition of the summit, which is 2,500 more than the number that were signed at the last edition in 2015. The highest number of MoUs were signed for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amounting to 18,533 MoUs, followed by 5,938 MoUs for large-scale industries and 1,107 MoUs for technology sharing.”

Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who was also present at the ceremony, congratulated the state government for the summit’s success. Lauding the state and its people,

Parrikar said he was aware that Gujarat would not benefit from the Goods and Services (GST) reform as it is a manufacturing state. “But Gujarat is a smart state. The people know it will benefit in the long-term”, the minister added.

Of the 25,578 MoUs signed, 381 are in the agro and food processing sector, 493 in animal husbandry, 268 in petrochemicals and chemicals, 190 in education, 94 in engineering and automobiles, 259 in environmental and forests, 93 in financial services, 285 in health, 123 in industrial and logistics parks, 147 in information technology and biotechnology, 409 in minerals, 87 in Port development, 425 in power and gas, 41 in road and railways development, 380 in rural development, 168 in urban housing, 89 in skill development, 28 in Special Investment Regions (SIRs) infrastructure projects, 151 in textile and apparel, 145 in tourism and civil aviation, 1,625 in urban development, 51 in water management and seven in sports and cultural sectors.

Gujarat inks MoU for bullet train

The Gujarat government has signed an MoU with National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 to facilitate component manufacturing for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The MoU is expected to generate R67,000 crore worth of business in the state. The state will bear 25% project cost and provide land and facilitate implementation of the project.

Addressing members of the media, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, said: “We are signing MoU with the railways today (Thursday). The authority will manufacture bullet train in the state and this will generate about cost R67,000-crore business here.”