25 school children killed as bus slams into truck in Etah, 40 injured

School Bus Accident in Etah district of Aliganj, UP. Source: ANI

25 school children were killed and 40 were seriously injured in a road accident when a private school bus collided with a truck in the Etah district of Aliganj. The driver of the school bus was also killed in the mishap along with the 25 children. UP DGP Javeed Ahmad commented on the incident by saying that, “Our priority is to rescue trapped children. The Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school as the school was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children have died”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on the School bus accident, “Anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children, I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh expressed his sadness about the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured on twitter-

Deeply saddening to learn of the loss of many precious lives in a road accident in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, this morning. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 19, 2017

My heart goes out to the families of those children who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 19, 2017

The UP ADG in an interview with ANI said, “15 dead, a few seriously injured. Rescue operation underway”.

The caused of the accident is still not known. More details are awaited.