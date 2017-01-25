25 January, 5 PM News Update: Vinay Katiyar makes sexist remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, India-UAE sign 14 agreements, Sensex at highest since Nov 1

The BJP leader has said that his party have got prettier leaders than Priyanka Gandhi. (Reuters)

Vinay Katiyar makes sexist remarks at Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar has made sexist rant on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The BJP leader has said that his party have got prettier leaders than Priyanka Gandhi. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi being a star campaigner from Congress and if he finds any difference, the BJP MP responded by saying that, “nahi kya farak lagta hai, unse jyada bhi bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain. Heroine hai, kai kalakar hai jo zyada sundar hai” (No I don’t find any difference, there are many more other beautiful women who are star campaigners).

Nifty beats 8,600, Sensex at highest since Nov 1 as Bank stocks lead rally

Benchmark indices rose to their highest in over two-and-a-half months as bank and finance companies’ stocks rallied on the back of good earnings, sending NSE Nifty above 8,600 points and BSE Sensex above 27,700 points. Further, the surge was aided by the hope that the government may provide incentives to spur the economy in order to counter the impact of demonetisation.

India-UAE sign 14 agreements

India and UAE on Wednesday signed 14 new agreements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the strategic significance of two countries, said called UAE one of India’s most important partner. India is hosting Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a special guest for the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow. Addressing a press meet, PM Modi said, “UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world.” PM Modi said India regarded UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. Both countries are united not only for business but also by a cultural history also. Scores of Indian citizens also live in the US.

