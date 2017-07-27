25 charging stations for electric vehicles come up as pilot in Bengaluru

A total of 25 charging stations for electric vehicles have been set up at six locations in Bengaluru as a pilot project, the government said today. (Image: Reuters)

A total of 25 charging stations for electric vehicles have been set up at six locations in Bengaluru as a pilot project, the government said today. “Under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India) Scheme of the government, 25 charging stations have been installed at six different locations in Bengaluru by Mahindra REVA Electric Vehicles Pvt,” Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Based on the proposals under the FAME scheme, charging infrastructure at select cities and locations will be sanctioned by the Department of Heavy Industries, the minister said. Supply of electricity in e-mobility business, including setting up of vehicle charging infrastructure, is also included in the long-term corporate plan of NTPC, Goyal added.