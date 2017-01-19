24 hours on, mobile torchlight protest in full-swing at Marina Beach over ban on Jallikattu

Jallikattu: Mobile torchlight protest at Marina Beach. (ANI)

Since the past few days protesters for Jallikattu have flooded the streets of Tamil Nadu. The state government spoke to protestors and assured its support to hold the bull taming sport in the state. The Marina beach in Chennai saw protestors converging in the place since yesterday. On Thursday night there was a sort of torchlight vigil. Even after 24 hours, the crowd at Marina Beach in Chennai is constantly increasing to protest over Jallikattu ban. Holding placards, posters and/or shouting high, protesters are demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.

Congress, PMK, AIADMK have come in support of Jallikattu, against the Supreme Court ban. Police has also arrested over 100 people in the matter, which has its roots in Indus Valley Civilization, according to some traditionalists.

Earlier on Today Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala came out in support of Jallikattu. Surjewala said the Congress respects rights of people of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of Jallikattu. He added that it was responsibility of Centre and state to respect sentiments and strike a balance on safety and safeguard.

According to them court cannot take decisions to ban such a sport as it is entrenched in their culture. The sport was banned also in 2014 when state political parties had opposed int in 2014. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him that he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us.

Protesters have claimed that more agitators have joined them. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to push for an ordinance to allow Jallikattu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were more agitated and announed a statewide “rail roko agitation” where they will create a massive blockade around the state’s railway stations during their protest.

The Supreme Court had banned the sport on demand of People’s Ethical Treatment of Animals stating that the sport can be played only if it does not hurt the bulls. But according to supporters this isn’t fair as it is something entrenched in their culture.

Protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport Jallikattu have spread to outside India. The population with the Tamil diaspora in Sri Lanka, Britain and Australia are reportedly holding demonstrations against the ban.