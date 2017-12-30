22 minors from India go missing in France: Here is what we know so far

CBI conducted a preliminary probe and registered an FIR. (PTI)

The CBI has filed an FIR after 22 minors from Haryana, Punjab and Delhi went missing after they were illegally taken to France last year by three agents, in the garb of providing rugby coaching, agency officials said. Officials carried out search operations at the premises of the travel agents and documents were also seized from them. As per officials, agents had charged about Rs. 25- 30 lakh from each family before sending each minor abroad.The agents, in their visa applications, had shown that these children in the age group of 13-18 years were going to Paris to attend a rugby training camp.

According to CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal, a group of 25 students was shown as students of two Kapurthala based schools in Punjab, led by private persons embarked at Delhi airport for Paris in order to participate in a rugby training camp on the basis of alleged invitation received from the French Federation, Paris. He added that after reaching Paris, all children attended a rugby training camp there for almost a week.

During the investigation, Kapurthala schools told the agency that the kids did not study there. One of the parents who the agency traced told the sleuths that he wanted to send his to a relative’s place in the US, however, valid documents could not be obtained. After this, the man got in touch with an agent who promised to send the boy in exchange of Rs 27 lakh. But it seemed agents left the boy in Paris only, a Hindustan Times report said.

Dayal also said that travel agents in between cancelled their return tickets but before that two children, who anticipated something wrong, returned back to the country. Minors who were left behind were allegedly dumped in a local gurudwara, after which they went missing, CBI officials further said.

The French Police arrested one of the travel agents, after which they referred the matter to the Interpol, which then intimated the CBI. The probe agency conducted a preliminary probe and registered an FIR.The agency will soon contact the parents and also collect information whether any missing person complaint has been registered.