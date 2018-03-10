22 crew members rescued from burning ship reach India

Palle Laursen, chief technical officer from Maersk, says hopes are fading for finding four missing crewmembers. (Photo: Representational/ Reuters)

A shipping line official says 22 crew members evacuated from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship that caught fire in the Arabian Sea earlier this week have reached India. Palle Laursen, chief technical officer from Maersk, says hopes are fading for finding four missing crewmembers. The rescue operation was continuing with an Indian Coast Guard vessel on the site near Agatti Island, about 650 nautical miles (1,203 kilometers) from Kochi, an Indian coastal city.

Laursen said the rescued crewmembers were taken to the southern Indian cities of Kochi and Trivandrum and received medical treatment. He said in a statement Friday that an investigation into the cause of the fire is planned.