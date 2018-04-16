2019 Lok Sabha election in mind, Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign on April 23

File pic of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Source: PTI)

The Congress party has announced that it will initiate a nationwide ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign that will be launched by party president Rahul Gandhi on April 23 from Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. The motive behind this campaign is to highlight the rising incidents of violence against the marginalised section of the society and the Constitution, party’s Scheduled Caste Cell chairman Nitin Raut said. The latest drive comes amid similar past instances of protests in the name of rising cases of violence against Dalits and the bid by opposition parties to protect the Constitution from being destroyed.

Nitin blamed the BJP for the rising incidents of violence, saying the saffron party’s perception of the minorities is the root cause. He said that it is not just the Dalits who are agitating against the government, even OBCs are protesting. Nitin said that the Constitution is under attack and the community is denied education and employment by the BJP government. He said that no one from the government has come forward to help them.

The event will discuss the current political scenario in the country, Nitin said. He said that besides Rahul, the April 23 event will be attended by former ministers, MPs and leaders in district councils, local bodies and panchayat committees. Youth wings, Mahila Morcha and Seva Dal Party leaders will also mark their presence at the event. As part of the event, he said, senior party leaders will talk to the attendees and empower them to speak on the current state of affairs.

Leaders will apprise the workers about the programmes and initiatives that the party had done for the community over the years. Leaders at the regional level will also be asked to hold campaigns in their respective regions and apprise the community of the Congress’ stand.

The Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign is seen as a fresh bid to reach out to Dalits ahead of next year’s general election. Dalits form 17% of the country’s total electorate and the party knows the importance of their votes. There are 84 Lok Sabha seats that are reserved for Dalits. In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had won just two seats while 40 were bagged by the BJP.