2016 Bhopal jail break: Government approves 120 additional posts of security personnel

Nearly 16 months after eight SIMI undertrials escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after killing a guard, the Madhya Pradesh government today approved 120 additional posts of security personnel at the facility which currently houses 32 operatives of the banned organisation. Hours after the eight SIMI members escaped from the jail on the intervening night of October 30-31, 2016, all of them were killed in an “encounter” with police on the outskirts of the city.

“State cabinet today sanctioned 120 posts of security personnel in a bid to beef up security at the Bhopal Central Jail which currently houses (32) SIMI operatives besides other prisoners,” Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters. To a query, the minister said the 120 security personnel would also guard the 32 SIMI members facing trial in various offences including their alleged role in terrorist activities.

Referring to new appointments, Mishra said the security at the jail has been strengthened overruling the objection raised by Finance department which had approved only 17 additional posts of security personnel. “Despite Finance department’s objection, the Cabinet has decided to sanction 120 (additional) posts as demanded by the Department of Jail,” he said.

The minister said the Cabinet also approved a policy under which various departments of the government can appoint legal advisors on their own to fight court cases concerning them. “At present, the departments are dependent upon Legal department for advice.

This policy would allow various departments to appoint their own legal advisors and decide accordingly,” he said. Mishra said the government would set up a grievance redressal cell to sort out the problems of employees who approach courts for resolution of departmental issues.