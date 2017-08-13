2008 Malegaon blast case: Harish Salve to represent accused Prasad Purohit in Supreme Court

Harish Salve was in the headlines when he defended Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) who is in Pakistan’s custody for allegedly being an Indian spy. (Reuters)

2008 Malegaon blasts accused Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit’s bail plea is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday where Harish Salve will be representing him. Purohit had moved his bail plea to the apex court after it was rejected by the Bombay High Court in April. Harish Salve was in the headlines when he defended Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) who is in Pakistan’s custody for allegedly being an Indian spy.

Salve had earlier defended the State during the hearing of the Malegaon blast case before the Bombay HC during an appeal against the trial court’s decision to revoke MCOCA against the accused. The bench had rejected the former lieutenant colonel’s plea for an urgent hearing, Chief Justice J S Khehar who was heading the bench that time said the petition will come up in regular course.

The news was confirmed to Indian Express by Purohit’s lawyer Neeta Gokhale who said that Salve will be defending the Malegaon blasts accused at the apex court for the bail hearing. “Mr Salve will be representing Purohit at the SC for the bail hearing, ” she said. Salve was not available for any comment.

The Supreme Court had wanted a reply from the NIA regarding Purohit’s bail plea. the agency stressed on the fact that Purohit was one of the prime conspirators of the blast and is the founder member of Abhinav Bharat. The Bombay High Court had on April 25 granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused of plotting the September 2008 Malegaon blast, but rejected the bail plea of co-accused Purohit saying the charges against him were of grave nature.