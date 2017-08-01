20 people trapped in lift for 90 minutes in Gurugram mall, rescued by police

Police arranged for a ladder and the glass behind the lift was broken to create a way out for the people. (IE)

Twenty people, including six female, went through a horrendous time as they were trapped in an elevator for about 90 minutes at DLF South Point Mall in Sector 53 Gurugram last week, as per Hindustan Times. However, all people were safely rescued by police. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, sources told Indian Express. According to police, when the lift was stuck between the second and third floors, two women inside the lift fell unconscious due to less supply of oxygen, as per HT.

The police received a call at around 12 am about the incident, Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police said, adding a team was immediately rushed to the spot. Police arranged for a ladder and the glass behind the lift was broken to create a way out, as per IE. However, police did not register any case in the matter, the mall authorities said an enquiry is being conducted to ascertain why the lift had stopped working. Some people who were stuck, had earlier called the elevator control room, but as the staff could not resolve the technical glitch, the police was contracted.

In the last few years, Gurguram has witnessed a number of tragedies involving lift. Earlier on 26 May 2014, eighteen members of a family, were stuck inside an elevator at a hotel on MG Road, while in the year 2009, one Nishant Sharma, was killed after getting stuck in an elevator when he going to his office, as per HT.