2 banks in Srinagar gutted by fire, firemen trying to douse flames

2 banks gutted in Srinagar by fire. (Source: ANI)

A massive fire broke out on the Court road of Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Friday morning. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to horrifying fire that has wiped out several small shops along with two major bank branches and a post office.

According to the reports by ANI, the two banks that were at the receiving end of this fire were branches of Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank. Along with this, a post office near the famous Lal Chowk was also destroyed in the incident.

Till now no human casualty has been reported but there will be a huge loss of logistics for sure. About 18 fire tenders arrived at the spot and were trying to take control of the situation.

Srinagar (J&K): Visuals of fire which broke out on Court road, near Lal Chowk leaving many shops, 2 banks and a post office gutted. pic.twitter.com/v1iQgfN87m — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017

Srinagar (J&K): Visuals of fire which broke out on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Firemen dousing the flames pic.twitter.com/JOY7rEgPNq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017

On Thursday evening a fire broke out at the house of Bashir Ahmad Doji who is a resident of Habbak Mohalla Shanpora of Srinagar. Even though the fire was taken under control by the tenders, the house was damaged. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the day a similar fire broke out in Mumbai. The incident took place in a scrap yard in Mankhurd area. The fire was taken under control but two injuries were reported.