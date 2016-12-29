2 army jawans injured in encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative image by IE)

Kashmir encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two army officers have been injured. The area has been cordoned off, according to Times Now report. 2 terrorists are believed to be hiding. The incident took place this morning when terrorists attacked a search party. The condition of injured jawans were stated to be stable. A few days back, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Bakr killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorist in Sopore. Following the surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army, number of such incidents have gone up. Recently the Narendra Modi government had informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 146 terrorists have been killed in 97 incidents of encounter between militants and the Indian security force in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Sixty security force personnel were killed in such encounters. In 97 incidents of encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year (till December 2), 146 terrorists were killed, 76 terrorists or suspects arrested, while 60 security force personnel were killed and 104 others injured, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj G Ahir said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Two days ago, Director General of CRPF K Durga Prasad reviewed the security situation in unrest-hit Kashmir during a two-day visit to the valley. During his visit, the DG, CRPF reviewed the security situation in the valley and also boosted the morale of the troops deployed there. Prasad had directed the CRPF personnel to uphold the human values while performing their duties with complete dedication, he added. During the visit, he also presented DG’s Commendation Discs to several personnel who performed exceedingly well on the operational front.

Many such exchanges of fire have erupted over the recent months as Pakistan based terrorists ramp-up their presence in Kashmir to foment violence.