2.4 million earn above 10 lakhs, India needs to improve the number: Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian says country needs to improve the

File photo: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian

Chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian on Friday said that there are 53-54 million tax payers in India today and 2.4 million people have declared income above 10 lakhs and the country needs to work on improving that number. According to news reports, CEO of Goods and Service Tax, Vijay Prakash Kumar said on that more than 28 lakh people have already enrolled as tax payers and remaining hopefully will be doing it this month by January 31.

On the eve on New Years Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are a miniscule minority of people in our country who have declared income exceeding Rs 10 lakh. According to Economic Survey for 2015-16, India’s ratio of taxpayers to voters is “significantly less” as compared to other countries. Ratio of taxpayers to voters is at around 4 per cent at present and it should be higher at around 23 per cent, the Survey said.

Last year, Subramanian had said that the survey calls for bringing rich farmers into tax net phasing out tax exemptions. Only 5.5 per cent of the people who earn pay tax and 15.5 per cent of the net national income is being reported to the tax authorities. As an emerging market, India’s tax to GDP ratio is at 16.6%, as a result, which is below that of the emerging market economies of 21 per cent and OECD average of 34 per cent.

He had said that India’s expenditure on human capital, education and health, to the GDP ratio is the lowest among BRICS and lower than the OECD and emerging market economies averages. It is lower than that of comparable per-capita GDP economies of Vietnam, Bolivia and Uzbekistan.

He said that bringing rich farmers into the tax net will widen the tax net and raise revenue for spending on India’s human capital development and that there should be “reasonable taxation” of the well-off.