1st time ever! JERC issues power tariff orders for UTs before due date

For the first time, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has issued orders for new rates of power for the next financial year in Goa and all Union Territories before the due date of March 31, a senior official said.

The JERC has been able to issue all the 10 tariff orders for Union Territories and state power departments under its jurisdiction, said Rajesh Dangi, Director (Engineering) of JERC.

“This was made possible due to pro-active approach of the commission to initiate the process of filing of tariff petitions by November 30, 2017 as per provisions of multi year tariff (MYT) regulations,” said a statement from JERC.

The commission conducted 10 public hearings in different territories under its jurisdiction and issued nine tariff orders by March 28, before the due date, it added.