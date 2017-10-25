1st anniversary of demonetisation: AAP to observe November 8 as ‘day of betrayal’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged the economy has been “crippled” by the “erratic” decisions of the Modi government. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party today said it will observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as the “day of betrayal” and will hold protests across the country. AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged the economy has been “crippled” by the “erratic” decisions of the Modi government. “The Modi government has betrayed people’s trust. The youths are unemployed, farmers are committing suicide and businessmen have become bankrupt because of government’s policies. “The note-ban has dealt a severe blow to the economy. This is why the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to observe November 8 as the day of betrayal,” he said.

Eighteen political parties today announced that they would observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’ and hold protests across the country to highlight the “ill-effects” of demonetisation on the economy. A coordination committee of opposition parties had met yesterday in the Parliament House, where it authorised Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to talk to other parties and finalise the protest plan on November 8. However, the AAP has maintained a distance from them.