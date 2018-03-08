1993 Mumbai blasts: Dawood Ibrahim aide Farooq Takla brought to Mumbai from Dubai, to be produced in TADA court

A red-corner notice was also issued against Takla in 1995.

Farooq Takla, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was brought to Mumbai after he was deported from Dubai. Takla, who is considered to be a close aide of fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim, will be produced before Mumbai’s TADA court, reports said. Takla fled the country after he was grilled by CBI in connection with the 1993 blasts.

A red-corner notice was also issued against Takla in 1995. This comes days after noted criminal lawyer Shyam Keswani had revealed that Dawood wanted to return to India but on his conditions, something that the Centre had denied outright.

Takla was arrested by CBI sleuths in Dubai and was deported to India by United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities. Takla was brought back in an Air India flight in the early hours of Thursday, reports said. Takla was the key man who managed Dawood’s international crime syndicate from Dubai. He was wanted in cases like extortion, murder and kidnapping. Besides this, Takla was also charged with criminal conspiracy.

NCP leader Majeed Memon claimed that the deportation of Farooq Takla shows that he had shown interest in coming back for trial. Takla is likely to be remanded to custody as there’s no question of bail being granted to him. Memon, who is a senior criminal lawyer, said that till next development he’ll be in jail.

Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam said hailed the arrest of Farooq Takla as a huge “success”. Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in Ajmal Kasab case, said that Takla was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. Nikam sadi that this is a big-blow to D-Gang.