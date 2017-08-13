1984 riots cases: Court asks SIT chairman to appear to clarify why re-investigation was not carried out

A Delhi court has directed the chairman of an SIT, set up to re-investigate the 1984 anti- Sikh riot cases, to explain why further probe was carried out in a case while the mandate was to re-visit facts.(PTI)

A Delhi court has directed the chairman of an SIT, set up to re-investigate the 1984 anti- Sikh riot cases, to explain why further probe was carried out in a case while the mandate was to re-visit facts. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ajay Singh Shekhawat said the reply filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) chairman on interpretation of expression “investigation/re-investigation as per the mandate given to the SIT” was unsatisfactory. “In these circumstances, let court notice (be issued) to the chairman, SIT i.e. Anurag to appear in person to clarify on the facts as to why only further investigation was carried out despite the mandate of SIT to investigate/ re-investigate the facts,” the court said. It listed the matter for September 13 for clarifications.

The court passed the order in the 1984 riots case in which the SIT filed a closure report on the ground that no incriminating direct or circumstantial evidence was available against any person and further investigation of the case has been closed. According to the prosecution, the case relates to an incident of November 3, 1984, when a mob of 300-400 people started pelting a 50-year-old Sikh man with stones in a factory area in west Delhi’s Anand Parbat. The victim fell down after which a policeman, patrolling the area, fired from his revolver in air to disperse the mob and the injured identified as Ajayab Singh was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The prosecution said that a case of murder and rioting with armed weapons was registered at Patel Nagar police station. As the persons involved in the crime could not be identified, an untraced report was filed which was accepted by the court in January 1985. However, in February 2015, the government constituted the SIT for investigating/ re-investigating cases of 1984 riots. The SIT comprises its chairman IPS officer Anurag, members Rakesh Kapoor, retired district judge, and Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP. It was decided by the SIT to further investigate this case and several family members of the victim and others were examined who said they have no knowledge about the accused as they were not present at the scene of crime.

The SIT said in its closure report, “during further investigation, it is revealed that Ajayab Singh was killed by a mob of 300-400 rioters on November 3, 1984 at about 10:45 AM … Anand Parbat industrial area. An offence as alleged in the FIR have been established. But despite making all possible efforts accused persons could not be identified.”