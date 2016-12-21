1984 anti-Sikh riot case: Court grants anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

The Dwarka Court had also directed Sajjan Kumar to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh for each. (AP)

Hearing the plea on the anticipatory bail of senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sinkh riot case, Dwarka Court had today granted anticipatory bail to the Congress leader. The Court had granted the bail on conditions that Kumar will cooperate with the ongoing investigation and won’t leave the country without proper permission from investigating authorities and the court of law.

The Delhi High Court had earlier on November 4 rejected Kumar’s plea to change the judge hearing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Kumar’s case was transferred to the Patiala House court by the High Court, which directed the district judge to video record the proceedings at the cost of the accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved the High Court challenging the acquittal of Kumar in a case relating to killing of five Sikhs -Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh. Kumar, who was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 of charges of being involved in the murder of five Sikhs by a mob in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area during the riots, has asked for another bench to hear the case.

