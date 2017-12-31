1983 batch IPS Om Prakash Singh is Uttar Pradesh’s new DGP

In CISF, he introduced several innovative measures in aviation security leading to seamless experiences at major airports of the country. (Source: IE)

Om Prakash Singh will be the new director general of police of Uttar Pradesh. He will succeed incumbent Sulkhan Singh, whose tenure ends today. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said: “On the recommendations of the committee headed by UP Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, principal secretary home, and principal secretary to chief minister, the state government has requested the Government of India to make available services of Om Prakash Singh presently posted as DG CISF to take over as DG Police.” “Till the new appointee takes charge, Anand Kumar, additional director general (law and order) will look after the day-to-day affairs,” he said. On September 29, Sulkhan Singh was given a three-month extension as the chief of Uttar Pradesh Police. He is a 1980 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. The new DGP of Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Singh, is an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College, the National Defence College and the Delhi University and holds a master’s degree in political science, an MBA in disaster management and an M.Phil degree from the Madras University.

He joined the Indian Police Service in 1983. He has held several positions in UP and at Centre, addressing issues of internal security, crime investigation, law & order, intelligence and managing mega events like the ‘Kumbh Mela’ in Allahabad. As chief of police in Lakhimpur Khiri, a Terai district bordering Nepal, he developed competency in turnaround strategies to deal with terrorism, and successfully stamped out terrorist activities in 1992-93. As chief of police in Lucknow, he helped in settlement of long-standing Shia-Sunni disputes over religious processions for which he was honoured by the UP government in 1998. As the director general of the National Disaster Response Force, he successfully handled major disasters like Jammu and Kashmir floods, Nepal earthquake, cyclone Hudhud and Chennai urban floods.

In CISF, he introduced several innovative measures in aviation security leading to seamless experiences at major airports of the country. During his tenure, the CISF became the first Central Armed Police Force to get Quality Excellence Award (2017) for Best Airport Security at the World Quality Congress. He has been awarded the Indian Police Medal for Gallantry, the Indian Police Medal for Distinguished Services and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

While working in the NDRF, he was given Distinguished Leadership Award for Disaster Resilience. He was also conferred with the Exceptional Contribution Award-2016 for successfully leading the disaster relief operations during unprecedented floods in Jammu and Kashmir (2014), and Chennai (2015) and earthquake in Nepal (2015) besides revamping security apparatus of major airports in the country.